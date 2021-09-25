1 of 10
A long time exposure photo shows cars driving through the fog on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
Chancellor Merkel visited a bird park in northern Germany on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, and shots of her feeding a group of rainbow lorikeets - a species of parrot native to Australia - went viral on social media. In one photo, a beaming Merkel has one of the birds on her head while others feed from small bowls she's holding. In another, she appears to be grimacing with pain as a bird digs its claws into her hand. Merkel may think the brilliantly-colored birds are something of a lucky charm; she had a similar close encounter with the lorikeets at the Marlow Bird Park in 2012.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Framed through a cave opening at Ita Pyta Punta or Cape Red Rock, empty boats sit moored on the banks of the Paraguay River, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Paraguay's crucial outlet to the sea fell to its lowest level the following day, in at least 117 years, threatening massive economic losses to the small South American nation.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
People wearing protective masks ride on a train traveling through the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
An employee fills a cistern with water in the Villa Maria hilltop shantytown of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The state water company in Lima faces a huge challenge to build household connections in elevated areas. "There are areas where to build a reservoir on a hill you had to take machinery by helicopter because it was cheaper than making a road to transport the machinery," said engineer Jorge Poma.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
The full moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany, early Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
People walk along the Champs Elysees Avenue, Paris, during the "day without cars", with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. It is the sixth year the city has held a car free day in an attempt to reduce traffic and ease air pollution
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men check branches of the myrtle tree, or Hadas, to determine if is ritually acceptable as one of the four items used as a symbol on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Group leader Jane Waithageni Kimaru, 60, shows women how to fight off a potential rapist and escape, during a Taekwondo self-defense class for women in the Korogocho slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. In Korogocho, which means "crowded shoulder to shoulder" in Swahili, the women meet every week to train in skills they hope can help them fight back if they are sexually assaulted.
Image Credit: AP