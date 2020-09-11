20200724 covid-19
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Dubai: The UAE’s total coronavirus infections have jumped to 77,842 after the country recorded another 931 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

No new deaths from the novel virus have been reported, leaving the country’s death toll at 398.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 517 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 68,462 of total recovered patients.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 75,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.