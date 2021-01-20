Dubai: Following stringent inspections, two commercial establishments in Dubai were ordered closed, 32 were fined and four were warned by the Dubai Economy (DED) for not adhering to precautionary measures set by the government to limit the spread of COVID-19, the DED tweeted on Wednesday.
The DED reiterated the importance of following the precautionary measures and underlined that any violation or malpractice that may be found during the inspections or reported by the public will not be tolerated.
The DED added its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector will continue conduct daily inspections to ensure public health and safety.
The DED also urged the public to report any instance of non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting consumerrights.ae.