Dubai: As many as 18 commercial establishments in Dubai were shut on Monday, in one of the biggest crackdowns on COVID-19 safety protocol violators in a day.
The outlets that were closed included five food establishments, three salons and 10 laundries, announced Dubai Municipality, which has strengthened its inspection campaign amid a spike in the COVID-19 cases reported in the country. The municipality said it had also issued 45 warnings.
Three of the food outlets that were shut down are located in Al Daghaya area and two others in Port Rashid area. All the three salons that were shut are in Hor Al Anz East. Of the 10 laundries that were shut, seven are located in Naif and the rest are in Al Barsha 1.
New cases
The UAE on Monday announced the detection 3,471 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 256,732. The virus has also claimed six more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 751.
With 2,990 patients recovering after receiving the necessary treatment, the total number of recovered patients has reached 228,364. This means the active COVID-19 cases in the UAE stood at 27,617 on Monday.
Dubai Municipality said it has strengthened its inspection campaigns on establishments to ensure their commitment to precautionary measures. The total commitment rate reached 97 per cent with 2,271 establishments out of the 2,352 inspected ones complying with the precautionary measures and safety guidelines.