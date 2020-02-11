Minister of Health and Prevention briefs FNC about the precautionary measures taken by UAE

Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has taken all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people in the country in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, was speaking during the fourth FNC session in a briefing about the outbreak of Coronavirus and the precautionary measures taken by the UAE according to protocols approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Al Owais said the UAE was among the first countries to receive adequate quantities of medical supplies for advanced screening of Coronavirus to ensure the public safety.

“Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, we have deployed thermal screening devices at all the country’s entry ports. The UAE has a strategic stock of essential medical supplies such as surgical masks, medical gloves, preventive glasses, protective clothes,” added Al Owais.

He noted that many plants in the UAE are manufacturing such equipment according to the highest international standards.

Incubation period

Coronavirus incubation period spans from one to 11 days with some exceptions that the incubation period may increase to 16 days. He said that all Coronavirus cases in the UAE are in stable condition and there is one case has fully recovered.

The ministry has increased the readiness of medical facilities in the public and private sector where quarantine rooms have been allocated for infected patients. “ We reached to all people who were in direct contact with the infected cases and we conducted all necessary tests for them to ensure they are free of Coronavirus” the minister said.

He further said that we have increased the state of readiness at all airports and airlines with the availability of medical teams along with thermal screening devices at all airports

Al Owais added that all UAE citizens in infected areas have been evacuated. Among the procedures taken by the UAE to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus, the UAE has activated national operation centers and is continuously coordinating with the WHO and research centres while continuously coordinating with Chinese authorities through official channels.

The UAE was praised by the WHO and Arab regional centers for the way it deals with infected cases in addition to its transparency. He underlined that the UAE has allocated a call centre to answer inquires about Coronavirus and reporting suspicious cases.