Image Credit: File

Dubai: An Indian national has been found to be infected with coronavirus in the latest case of virus infection in the UAE, Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced, tweeted official news agency WAM. The Indian national had interacted with a recently diagnosed person, the Ministry said. No further details are available as of now.

Of the reported cases of coronavirus in the UAE, one is in intensive care, all other cases are stable, it added.

"All reported cases are in stable condition, except for one case, who is being put under close observation by a team of senior consultants at the Intensive Care Unit," a statement by the Ministry said.

"We assure members of the community that we are taking all adequate preventive measures including check-ups and observation of the patients' escorts," it added.

This brings the total number of 2019-nCoV cases detected in the country to eight.

Earlier this week, the UAE also announced that one of the infected patients, a 73-year-old Chinese national, Liu Yujia, had recovered from the infection.

So far, six of the patients in the UAE have been Chinese nationals. One of the cases pertains to a Filipino.

The Ministry also confirmed that, in coordination with health and other concerned authorities in the country, it has taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that highly efficient preventive measures are in place.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.