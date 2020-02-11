Patient is being given maximum care and support, says Philippine ambassador

Picture for illustrative purposes, passengers have their temperature scanned following the new coronavirus outbreak in China. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The Filipino patient who was earlier diagnosed positive with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is in stable condition in the UAE, Philippine Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana told Gulf News on Tuesday.

“As a matter of consular protocol, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi had coordinated with the UAE authorities and they assured us that our kababayan (compatriot) is being given maximum care and support,” Quintana said.

The Filipino patient is a UAE resident, she said.

Hjayceelyn M Quintana Philippine Ambassador to UAE.

“According to the attending physicians, the Filipino is in stable condition,” added the Philippine ambassador, who is currently in Manila to attend the third Political Consultations Commission between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“Given the high standards of the UAE health care system, we are confident that our kababayan is receiving utmost attention and treatment,” she told Gulf News.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Saturday that a Filipino and Chinese national became the sixth and seventh nCoV patients in the country. Authorities, however, did not disclose how the expats caught the virus. An Indian national has since become the UAE's eighth case.

In a separate interview to a Manila radio station, Quintana said the Filipino “had no history of any respiratory or heart disease”.

“What I can share is our compatriot is stable and being given maximum support by health authorities,” she said.

Quintana said many “Filipinos in the UAE, wear masks to dodge the disease. They also remain very understanding and calm over the situation."

The Philippine envoy also said they have requested UAE authorities to convey to the family of the Filipino patient that they are ready to provide whatever assistance the patient might need.