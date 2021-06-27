Dr Shameem Mir, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Prime Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disease, deaths, and disruption across the world. Understandably, women who are pregnant or contemplating a pregnancy would be anxious. The correct knowledge and information are essential for women to feel empowered to protect themselves and their babies.

Dr Shameem Mir, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Prime Hospital, addresses some common questions to help pregnant women and those planning a pregnancy stay safe.

Can I take the Covid-19 vaccine if I plan to get pregnant or during fertility treatments such as IVF?

Yes. Covid-19 vaccination has been a ray of hope that could lead us out of the pandemic. Pregnant women in the UAE have been eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from 14 weeks onwards.

Although Covid-19 vaccines have not been tested specifically on pregnant women, data from the US shows that more than 10,000 pregnant women have had a Covid-19 vaccine (either Pfizer or Moderna) without any safety concerns.

The vaccine does not impact fertility or interfere with fertility treatments and can safely be taken before, after or during IVF or other treatments.

Breastfeeding can continue after vaccination and continues to be the best way to protect your child from diseases and ensure they are healthy.

Should I plan pregnancy during the pandemic?

The decision to become pregnant during the pandemic is a matter of personal choice. However, current evidence does not suggest that Covid-19 infection causes problems with your baby’s development.

With increasing vaccination and safety measures in place, we must adapt to this new climate and not put our life and family planning on hold. As always, we must stay safe, and when in doubt, always reach out to your healthcare provider.