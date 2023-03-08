On this International Women’s Day, Aster Clinics celebrate the achievements of every woman and support them in their endeavours to make this world a better place by offering comprehensive care that elevates their health, beauty, and wellness

The 21st century witnessed women making giant strides in empowering themselves and taking centre stage in society. When we celebrate the achievements of women in making the world a better place, we should also realise there is much more to do.

Access to quality healthcare on time is still a concern for many women. According to statistics, about 44 per cent of women delay visiting a doctor until their symptoms worsen. These are serious concerns to be addressed and resolved.

In the UAE, Aster Clinics have been at the forefront of delivering quality care to women at an affordable cost. On this International Women’s Day, when the world celebrates the achievements of women, Aster Clinics also commits to empowering women by elevating her health, beauty, and wellness.

Dr. Ahed Khazem, Specialist Dermatology/Cosmetology at Aster Clinic, Aswaaq Mall and Arabian Ranches

Elevating her health and wellness

A woman is the cornerstone of every family. Hence, her health is critical in determining the health of a family. The famous slogan — Healthy Women, Healthy World — summarises it all.

The health of women is different and unique from men, said Dr. Mehnaz Abdulla, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Women Clinic, Al Qusais. “Health or being healthy does not mean free from disease,” said

Dr. Mehnaz. “It embodies physical, mental and social well-being. As women play multiple active roles in their lives simultaneously, they often neglect their health in the service of family. Many women develop debilitating

Dr. Mehnaz Abdulla, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Women Clinic, Al Qusais

and chronic conditions because they avoid preventive health checkups and treatments. We can prevent many of these conditions with proper care. Women need to undergo preventative healthcare steps at each stage of their life for early detection of medical problems and treatment.”

As part of observing the special occasion for women, Aster Clinic also aims to spread awareness about PCOS and help women suffering from the condition.

“PCOS is a hormonal disorder widely prevalent among women that leads to irregular periods, infertility, and increased levels of androgen, the male hormone,” said Dr. Usha Sethi, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Tecom and Aswaaq Mall. “Many patients with PCOS suffer from obesity, obstructive sleep apnea, mood disorders and can develop insulin resistance that over a period of time may lead on to diabetes This condition also makes it difficult to conceive.”

Dr. Usha Sethi, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Tecom and Aswaaq Mall

Dr. Usha, said, “One of the early signs of PCOS is experiencing menstrual problems such as irregular periods or not getting periods at all. These women may also experience heavy bleeding when they get their periods. The hormonal changes may cause frequent headaches and fatigue, and they might have difficulty falling asleep. Women experiencing these symptoms might consult a gynaecologist and make the right diagnosis and get the treatment.”

Aster Clinic’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department offers comprehensive gynecology care with more than 40 specialist doctors who are efficient in dealing with all disorders that affect women. Some of the major services offered at the clinic are hormonal dysfunction management, irregular menstrual cycle management, management of endometriosis, fibroids, PCOS/PCOD, pelvic infection management, sexual dysfunction, aesthetic gynaecology, infertility treatment and much more.

To promote early screening checkups among women on International Women’s Day, Aster Clinic has designed PCOS Screening Package starting from just Dh399.

To avail or know more about the Women’s Health packages at Aster Clinic: Call 044 400 500.

Elevating her beauty

Many think hair loss only affects men. However, more than 50 per cent of women experience noticeable hair loss. The most common cause of hair loss in women is female-pattern hair loss (FPHL), affecting about one-third of susceptible women, irrespective of age.

There are many factors that lead to hair loss in women. Family history is one factor that plays a crucial role in hair loss.

According to Dr. Ahed Khazem, Specialist Dermatology/Cosmetology at Aster Clinic, Aswaaq Mall and Arabian Ranches, emphasises the importance of distinguishing between FPHL and other causes of hair loss,

FPHL is a continuous condition leading to progressing hair thining if not treated well and is most important to diagnose early, as in some cases it starts as early as the age of 20. PRP treatment is a safe and effective treatment to be added to the management plan of FPHL, to help prevent further hair loss and promote new hair growth.

“Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection promotes cell regeneration by utilising vital and necessary growth factors,” says Dr. Ahed. “PRP is created by separating platelets from a sample of a patient’s blood. It is then injected back into the patient in places that requires regeneration and treatment. Results from PRP injections begin to appear after a period of three to eight weeks. Achieving the complete results may require a period of one full year.”

With the expertise of more than 25 specialist dermatologists across the UAE, Aster Clinic’s Aesthetic and Dermatology Department offers specialised treatments and solutions that focus on improving skin health. Aster offers a wide range of treatment solutions, including correcting skin tone and texture, anti-ageing, skin rejuvenation, and scar treatment. They also treat conditions like skin firming, wrinkles, mole removal, anti-pigmentation, laser hair reduction, skin discolouration and much more.

