Give it a positive twist. Even if your reason isn’t correct, it’ll take you to a more forgiving space. Let’s take an example - road rage. Instead of going someone is pushing right in front of me and someone’s right behind my car, what’s the reason they are doing it [being in such a rush]? And even if it’s not true, it could be the wife’s pregnant, they’ve got to get to the hospital, they are late for a meeting….what that does is it puts the other viewpoint there, and again it calms you down and helps you look at another situation.