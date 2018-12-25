Abu Dhabi: The food authority has temporarily shut down two food establishments for violating the health code and endangering the public’s health.
The Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA) on Monday issued the decision to close Molten Me Restaurant on Al Muroor Road, in addition to Al Saad Bakery, for putting the public’s health and safety at risk.
"The report issued by the Food Control Authority stated that the two establishments were ordered to close after they were found to have repeatedly violated a number of health regulations, and for failing to rectify their mistakes and comply with the municipality’s health and safety code,” said Thamer Al Qasimi, director of Communications and Community Services Department at ADFCA.
Al Qasimi confirmed that the temporary closure will continue until the violations are corrected, and only then will the two companies be able to resume their business.
"The food establishments were closed because they both had their food preparation areas contaminated with insects, and they also failed to adhere to a high standard of food hygiene,” he said.
He further explained that the food establishments were first issued a warning in July, and received a second warning in August. The ADFCA ordered to close the restaurant and bakery after the third and final warning was issued in December.
Al Qasimi stressed that the order to temporarily shut down the food establishment comes within the framework of the ADFCA’s efforts to strengthen food safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
He added that all establishments are subject to routine inspections to ensure their compliance with all food safety requirements.
How to report a complaint
Residents in Abu Dhabi can report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on the toll free number 800 555.
Dubai residents can notify the municipality of any health code violations in food establishments by contacting Dubai Municipality’s hotline 800 900, or by email at complains@dm.gov.ae.