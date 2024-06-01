The new regulations consist of updates to the co-payment for holders of the Basic Health Insurance Plan on diagnostic and lab services, in-patient services, and one-day procedures.

Updates

• 20 per cent co-payment on diagnostic services, including laboratory tests and radiology, with a maximum of Dh50 per visit.

• Dh200 co-payment for each in-patient services and one-day procedures, capped at Dh500 per year.

• Plan holders will benefit from medication coverage of Dh1,500 annually, which includes a 30 per cent co-payment fee.

Annual premiums

Furthermore, the annual premium for domestic helpers under the age of 60 years sponsored by UAE nationals will cost Dh750, whereas the Basic Health Insurance Plan for other categories has also been adjusted based on various age groups.

Main benefits unchanged

The measures do not affect the main benefits enjoyed by holders of the Basic Health Insurance Plan as the total insurance coverage of Dh250,000 total per year continues, and includes access to health care and emergency services provided by a network of more than 1,250 health facilities spread across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Moreover, this extends to include access to specialised services offered by Abu Dhabi’s Centres of Excellence (CoEs), including a Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as a CoE for adult cardiac surgery and stroke, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) as a CoE for stroke, and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) as a CoE for paediatric cardiac surgery, among many more.