Shajrah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a new phase of the medical treatment insurance plan for the citizens of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler has authorised the provision of medical treatment at the University Hospital for citizens aged between 50 and 55, totalling 5,000 beneficiaries, with an annual budget estimated at Dh50 million.

This phase of providing medical treatment to Sharjah’s residents follows the previous phase, which the Sharjah Ruler had approved providing treatment at the University Hospital for citizens above the age of 55, with a total of 9,654 beneficiaries.