Abu Dhabi: There has been a 2,000 per cent rise in the number of calls received by Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC) since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility has announced.
The remote health monitoring and consultation service received 68,524 calls between March and July, and completed a total of 22,311 teleconsultations, representing 15,289 medical cases.
See more
- COVID -19: UAE parents, students go shopping for the new school term
- UAE: Ticket cancelled due to COVID-19, but no refund from travel agency, for over 60 days
- Shoppers flock to malls for the Dubai Summer Surprises final weekend
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares pictures of the desert safari tour in the UAE
During a virtual audit by the health regulator, the Department of Health, the Mubadala Healthcare-owned ADTC scored 98.7 per cent.
“These results reflect combined efforts across government and the private sector to combat COVID-19 and demonstrate the importance of telemedicine in optimising health resources, and the proficiency of caregivers to deliver remote care,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday.
The ADTC is one of Abu Dhabi’s first remote health services. Launched in 2016, demand for its services, like those of other remote health providers, has grown at an unprecedented rate since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.