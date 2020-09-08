Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and Dubai College, both following the British curriculum, were also among the top five schools in the Middle East included in the international index. Image Credit: Supplied/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Two UAE schools have been named among the top 100 private schools in the world as part of the Spear’s Schools Index 2020.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and Dubai College, both following the British curriculum, were also among the top five schools in the Middle East included in the international index, chosen by Carfax Education and Spear’s.

The inaugural list, launched this year, ranks private schools across the world based on academic results, preparation for university entry and how adequately they prepare students for life beyond academia. The guide also provides an overview of curriculum and fees, as well as practical information such as travel times to local airports.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is a coeducational day school for pupils aged 13-18. Michael Wilson, Principal, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, said: “With so many excellent schools in the Middle East, we are delighted to be listed as one of the top 100 private schools in the world … Carfax Education and Cranleigh Abu Dhabi share a common vision that every child should be given the opportunity to develop their life skills as well as their academic profile to prepare for the journey beyond school.”

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is a coeducational day school for pupils aged 13-18. Image Credit: Supplied

The school’s annual fees range between Dh65,000 to Dh96,333, depending on the grade, according to its website.

Dubai College, one of the oldest not-for-profit schools in the region, is also a coeducational day school, for pupils aged 11-18.

Michael Lambert, Headmaster, Dubai College, said: “We are honoured to have been recognised as one of the top 100 global schools … Dubai College has strived for excellence in each of its 42 years and we never take our success for granted. In such a high quality and competitive educational landscape as we have here in Dubai, we continue to evolve in ways that are innovative, sympathetic to our student body and always evidence informed.”

Lambert added: “It is wonderful to hear this news after a six-month period in which we have moved from fully physical to fully digital to fully blended learning. The adaptability and resilience of our students and staff has been second to none so well done to all of them.”

According to Dubai College’s website, its tuition fees range between Dh27,494 and Dh31,133 per term (there are three terms in one school year), depending on the grade.

Global list

The index, which is broken down by region, covers almost every continent in the world. Lists include UK Senior Schools, UK Prep Schools as well as schools across Switzerland, Europe, USA, Middle East, China, Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.

Carfax Education said as it has “experts on the ground across the world, the index is the most comprehensive global list available”.

Choosing schools

Fiona McKenzie, Head of Education, Carfax Education UAE, said: “Here in the UAE we work closely with schools, teachers, parents and pupils to strive for educational excellence across the emirates, as well as the wider region, so we’re delighted to see schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai ranked in this year’s Spear’s Schools Index.”

She added: “Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions a family will make for their child and that’s why we wanted to create an index that provides a trusted perspective on the very best schools across the world. The impact of a child’s educational experience goes far beyond the academic alone, and for that reason we looked at each school’s unique ethos and how they prepare students for the future, when determining schools that made the cut.

“We know that finding the right school can be a daunting experience and we hope that this comprehensive list will assist many families through what can be a confusing time.”