“While smoking is the primary cause of cancer, there are a good number of patients, around 15 to 20 per cent, who have no exposure to smoking and yet suffer from the medical condition. In an effort to ensure that individuals have access to right treatment at the right time, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have introduced a programme to screen heavy smokers over the age of 50, with a history of smoking for at least 10-15 years. They can qualify for CT scan of the chest to make sure there is no early cancer,” the doctor added.