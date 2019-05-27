Haleem is a nutritious delicacy made of whole wheat, lamb or goat meat, pure ghee, aromatic spices and condiments cooked for 8 to 12 hours in giant cauldrons. Image Credit: Nagarjuna Rao/Gulf News

Dubai: Ramadan for me is synonymous with Hyderabadi haleem and sheer kurma (a vermicelli sweet). That’s because I hail from Hyderabad, the capital city of the South Indian state of Telangana.

I must admit, though, I wasn’t a haleem fan from my childhood days. I was a bit apprehensive about this delicacy and thought perhaps it was made of the meat prohibited in my religion.

I used to see people milling around eateries serving haleem after sunset during Ramzan (as Ramadan is called in the Indian subcontinent) and I was not once tempted to try it out nor bothered to know what went into those huge cauldrons to prepare the gooey concoction.

Morning Star Restaurant chef Shahbuddin preparing Hyderabadi Haleem. Image Credit: Nagarjuna Rao/Gulf News

My tryst with haleem began much later, after a restaurant opened right next to our newspaper office in Secunderabad just before the Muslim holy month began. A former colleague and I — who had our ‘chai’ at that restaurant regularly — saw people of all faiths devouring haleem every evening and mustered the courage to try ‘just one’ after having found out that it’s made of lamb or goat (Hyderabadis prefer the latter).

Believe me, it was so delicious we weren’t satisfied with just one bowl. And this continued until the end of the fasting month and left us craving until next year. But times have changed and today haleem is sold in some restaurants all round the year.

My love for haleem set me on exploring all other places that served this delicacy. Hyderabad now has several restaurants and hotels serving this signature dish. Pista House, Paradise Restaurant, Bawarchi, Shadab, Nayaab, Sarvi, Shah Ghouse and Chicha’s are some of the most famous ones for Hyderabadi haleem.

Perhaps, most people flying back to UAE from Hyderabad International Airport wouldn’t miss the last chance to grab a bowl of Pista House haleem in the boarding area.

Haleem ready to be served at Morning Star Restaurant in Sharjah. Image Credit: Nagarjuna Rao/Gulf News

Equally tantalising Hyderabadi haleem is available in several restaurants in the UAE. Morning Star Restaurant, one of the oldest of its kind in Sharjah, Silver Spoon Restaurant, also in Sharjah; Tayyeb Restaurant, Haddad Hyderabad, Biryaniwala and Shahran in Dubai are a few places where this amazing dish is made meticulously. Some of these restaurants, too, serve this dish on the weekends and other occasions.

So what is haleem?

It’s a nutritious delicacy made of whole wheat, lamb or goat meat, pure ghee, aromatic spices and condiments cooked for 8 to 12 hours in giant cauldrons. This softened meat is pounded with giant wooden millets. This process is known as ‘gota maarna’ until the spice-infused haleem becomes paste-like with meat and soft bones homogenised. This unctuous dish is served garnished with heated ghee, fried cashew and almonds, crispy fried onion, chopped coriander and a lemon wedge.

Morning Star Restaurant chef Shahbuddin preparing Hyderabadi Haleem. Image Credit: Nagarjuna Rao/Gulf News

What is the origin of haleem?