Nissan, Al Masaood Automobiles sustains its robust support for diverse sporting activities in Abu Dhabi following its move to join the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive – Tilal Swaihan Experience as one of the event’s official automotive co-sponsors.
Three of the most popular Nissan car models — the Nissan Patrol, Patrol Safari and X-Terra — got the spotlight at the event, with the vehicles taking on the rugged dunes and terrain thanks to its state-of-the-art features.
The Nissan brand also reinforced its deep-rooted popularity in the Middle East, particularly in Abu Dhabi, being a part of the region’s culture and society.
Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “We are delighted to be a part of this family-oriented desert drive, which is a perfect mix of adventure, camaraderie and communal living against the backdrop of the majestic desert. The occasion will allow us to demonstrate anew our tireless efforts to boost Abu Dhabi’s bid to become a global hub for various sporting events.”
“Furthermore, supporting the fun drive reflects Al Masaood’s vision of embracing Emirati culture, heritage, and traditions through a variety of sporting events and other activities. It also underscores our Sports & Youth Corporate Social Responsibility Pillar that seeks to integrate sports as a way of life, thereby accentuating the importance of adding cultural and social value to our community,” he added.
Gemayel added: “This sponsorship is in line with the vision of our wise leadership to develop a healthy and inclusive society in Abu Dhabi where sports are actively encouraged and promoted. We truly believe that sports and traditional events have the power to create a sense of unity and transcend any cultural barriers all of which is crucial to building a tightly-knit community.”