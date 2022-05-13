Dubai: Leaders from around the world offered their condolences on the passing of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The UAE announced death of Sheikh Khalifa on Friday. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has declared official mourning for His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for 40 days from today (Friday). Ministries, departments, federal and local institutions and private sector institutions will remain closed for three days from today.

The United States expresses its deep condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa.

"The United States expresses its deep condolences to the UAE’s President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed’s family and the people of the UAE. He was a true friend of the United States," the US Embassy and Consulate in the United Arab Emirates said in a post on his official page on social media.

Oman also sent its condolences on Sheikh Khalifa's passing.

Egypt and Iraq’s prime ministers also expressed their condolences for the UAE President’s passing.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif extended his condolences and said the UAE has lost a visionary leader and Pakistan a great friend.

“Deeply grieved to hear about the passing of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of UAE. UAE has lost a visionary leader & Pakistan a great friend. We send our heartfelt condolences & sympathies to the government & people of the UAE. May Allah rest his soul in peace!,” Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, said in a tweet.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered his condolences on Friday.

“On behalf of the government and people of Israel, I extend my sincere condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the death of His Excellency the President of the State, Sheikh #Khalifa Benzaid Al-Nahyan. I also extend my condolences to my friend Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed," tweeted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Pakistan's Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa.

In his message, the Chairman Senate said that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had played an important role in the development and prosperity of the UAE. His services were also invaluable for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, he underlined. Due to his economic and people-friendly policies, the United Arab Emirates had grown by leaps and bounds and made significant strides.

He remarked that during his tenure relations between Pakistan and UAE reached new heights and were effectively enhanced. The Chairman Senate had conveyed his condolences to the family of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and prayed to Allah Almighty for the forgiveness and high ranks of the deceased.