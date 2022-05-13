1 of 8
EDUCATION: The UAE Project to Assist Pakistan opened a preparatory school in Kalam village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. The Haryati school in Kalam village was to educate 225 male and female students from primary and preparatory stages. The two-storey building of the school consisted of eight classrooms, a computer lab and administration facilities.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
DRINKING WATER: The UAE Project to Assist Pakistan provided clean water to people in Pakistan at a cost of $1.2 million through 12 new projects. The initiative contributed to developing Pakistan’s poorer provinces by creating modern facilities in addition to securing basic needs such as roads, bridges, education, health and water to people.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
INFRASTRUCTURE: The 448-metre Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Bridge on the Swat river in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was built by the UAE at a cost of $10.5 million to connect 15 towns and 45 villages in the Swat Valley.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
REFUGEE CAMPS: Packages being distributed by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Humanitarian Foundation in a village in Al Hudaida Governorate in Yemen in the second phase of the Dh500 million grant announced by sheikh Khalifa. The food items included rice, flour, sugar and cooking oil.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
HEALTH CARE: The UAE-Jordan field hospital gave children like three-year-old Ahmad (above), a boy with hearing and speech impairment, a second chance.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
An Emirati doctor treats a Syrian boy in the Emirati-Jordanian Field Hospital in Mafraq. The hospital opened on August 28, 2012. Emirati medical staff treated thousands of refugees fleeing the Syrian conflict.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
FOOD AID: Food and medical aid provided to people affected by famine in Tharparkar district of Pakistan by the UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme. It mobilised 1,500 tonnes of basic food, including baby formula, among 20,000 families.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
HOUSING: The sheikh Zayed District in occupied Jerusalem, built at a cost of Dh15 million, by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority as part of sheikh Khalifa’s humanitarian projects. The district in Beit Hanna, close to Al Aqsa Mosque, covers 7,000 square metres.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives