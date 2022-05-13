1 of 14
Royal visit: Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on April 30, 2013.
Old allies: Shaikh Khalifa receives British Prime Minister David Cameron at Rawda Palace in June 2010. This was Cameron’s first overseas visit since his appointment as prime minister.
Strong ties: Shaikh Khalifa welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter’s visit to Abu Dhabi in September 2013.
Warm welcome: Shaikh Khalifa greets Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a private visit to the country in December 2013.
Looking east: Shaikh Khalifa holds talks with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at Mushrif Palace In Abu Dhabi in March 2011.
New frontiers: Shaikh Khalifa with Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, after his arrival in Astana on a three-day state visit to Kazakhstan in July 2008.
Reaching out: Shaikh Khalifa receives German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi in May 2010. The UAE President conferred the Zayed Order on Merkel.
New frontiers: Shaikh Khalifa with Jacob Zuma, President of South Africa, after receiving him at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, in November 2011.
Right note: Shaikh Khalifa with US President George W. Bush in Abu Dhabi in January 2008. Bush arrived in the UAE on a two-day state visit as part of a tour of the Middle East.
French connection: Shaikh Khalifa receives French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Abu Dhabi in January 2008.
State honour: Shaikh Khalifa presents Queen Beatrix of The Netherlands with the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest civil decoration accorded to heads of state, in January 2012.
UN talks: Shaikh Khalifa holding talks with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in Riyadh in March 2007.
Exploring ties: Shaikh Khalifa holding talks with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao at Al Mushrif Palace in January 2012. Jiabao was in the UAE for the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.
Instant rapport: Shaikh Khalifa receives Indian President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Abu Dhabi in October 2003. The Indian president arrived in the UAE on a three-day visit.
Image Credit: WAM