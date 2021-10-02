Sharjah: Sharjah Police General Command cautioned all members of the public to stay away from seashores as Cyclone Shaheen, a tropical cyclone, is nearing the UAE coast and is expected to cause high sea waves and unstable weather condition on the coasts of the Eastern Region of the emirate.
The UAE has also issued a warning for its citizens in Oman to avoid going near the sea in anticipation of high tidal waves in the wake of Cyclone Shaheen.
Kalba Municipality has raised the red flag in order to advise the public to avoid the sea during high waves.
Eastern Region police patrols and the municipality have deployed tankers along the Corniche Roads in Khor Fakkan and Kalba as well as in Fujairah in anticipation of high sea waves.
Fujairah police have also urged members of the public to be cautious.
Kalba Municipality has confirmed that lifeguards have been deployed to monitor the beach and will prevent beachgoers from approaching or swimming in the sea, given the high risk that turbulent waves will cause because of the unstable weather, stressing that people will be subjected to legal accountability and violation if they do not adhere to the instructions. Also, responsibility for the safety of children will rest with their parents.