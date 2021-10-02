File picture of Cyclone Chapala seen off Oman coast. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The UAE embassy in Oman has warned Emirati citizens in the Sultanate to be extremely careful due to the tropical cyclone Shaheen and to stay away from coastal areas and valleys.

The embassy called on all Emriatis in Oman to follow the instructions issued by competent authorities in the Sultanate and to call 9999, +96824400000 or +97180044444 in case of any emergency.

According to an official from Oman Meteorology, the center of Cyclone Shaheen is about 330 km away from Muscat Governorate and 250 km away from Ras Al Hadd.

Abdullah bin Abdul Rashid Al Balushi, a meteorologist at Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the indirect effects of Cyclone Shaheen will start from Saturday evening from the coastal areas of the South Al Sharqiah to the Governorate of Muscat.

“The tropical cyclone is moving northwest near the coast of the Sea of Oman, and a wave has been recorded since this morning on the coasts overlooking between Masirah and Sur and from Sur to Muscat, and its height reaches about two and a half meters at the present time and is expected to rise in the coming hours,” Al Balushi said.

According to Al Balushi, the eye of the cyclone is “completely irregular” and reaches a diameter of about 70 km.

“The cyclone is expected to enter the Sea of Oman and then to the coasts of the Sultanate, and the right part of the path will be exposed to high winds and rain,” he added.

Moreover, the Sub-Committee for National Centre for Emergency Management (NCEM) has allocated 33 shelter centres in South Al Batinah Governorate.