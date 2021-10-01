Dubai: Thick fog blanketed most parts of Abu Dhabi today. The NCM issued a weather alert cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 8:30am.
Across other coastal parts of the UAE will be sunny during daytime, partly cloudy and hazy at times. Eastern parts of the country will continue to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies.
According to the NCM: "Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, clouds appear Eastward by afternoon. Humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas."
Today's maximum temperature in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 36-40°C. Temperature highs in the internal parts of country will be between 39-43°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 33-38°C.
The maximum temperature recorded yesterday afternoon was 44.9°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2:45pm.
Expect light to moderate winds during daytime, the NCM said in the daily weather forecast.
Relative humidity is expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.