Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today shared a video on his Instagram account, offering glimpses on his life and leadership experiences.
In the latest in a series of inspirational videos shared by the Vice-President every Friday, Sheikh Mohammed talks about how projects start small before turning into big ones — in line within a strategic vision.
“Time allows people to work towards achievement and to persevere. New projects often start off slow before turning into something bigger. These small projects are a part of something grander,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Through the series ‘Flashes of Leadership’, Sheikh Mohammed is sharing inspirational messages, anecdotes and leadership experiences with the public.