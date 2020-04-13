Parking lots, prayer rooms, lifts were also disinfected to prevent spread of coronavirus

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre Tadweer deployed over 200 engineers, technicians and cleaners to sterilise shopping centres in the emirate. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A major disinfection drive was launched in shopping centres across Abu Dhabi, sterilising everything from parking lots and elevators to prayer rooms and seating areas.

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre Tadweer said it deployed over 200 engineers, technicians and cleaners to disinfect and sterilise 31 shopping centres in the emirate, including those in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Tadweer explained that in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the sterilisation campaign covered indoor and outdoor areas, in addition to parking lots, prayer rooms, elevators and all other facilities and assets used by the public.

The sterilisation drive was carried out as part of the National Disinfection Programme that is currently taking place across the UAE.

The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Interior earlier announced that the National Disinfection Programme will continue according to each emirate’s needs. Image Credit: Supplied

On April 4, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Interior clarified that the National Disinfection Programme will continue according to each emirate’s needs.

Accordingly, local authorities in each emirate were responsible in developing and implementing sterilisation plans to include all facilities and establishments.