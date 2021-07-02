Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has called on people to believe in themselves and be optimistic so as to be able to achieve their goals.
In his latest Flashes of Leadership’s video, shared on His Highness’ Instagram, Sheikh Mohammed said: "If you wake up in the morning and said to yourself, 'I can’t do a certain job', will you ever be able to do it? Absolutely not! Your feelings and subconscious mind will whisper in your ear that you can’t do it.
“Instead, you have to say, 'I have the power and want to achieve my goal'. You have to be optimistic and believe in your optimism. If you are pessimistic, you won’t fulfil your dreams."
"If a man determined to achieve his goal, he will surely be able to. You have to believe in yourself”.
Sheikh Mohammed shares some life lessons every Friday in short video clips on his Instagram account. The series is titled 'Flashes of Leadership'.