‘Pent up buying’ and ‘revenge shopping’ were terms used frequently to explain away the surge in shopping all of last summer. Yes, the extremely generous discounts helped, and convinced even those who had to endure salary cuts and job uncertainties to pick up a few deals.
After weeks of being stuck to homes, during the lockdown phase, residents indulged in a bit of ‘me-time’. Shopping as therapy, even with COVID-19 in the air, worked in helping them see off the darkest phases of a terrible pandemic.
Will the same dynamics work in the Summer of 2021? The promotions are just as big, as generous and extend to every conceivable product and category a consumer will his or her hands on. And playing in the background are the simultaneous promotions in the online world.
Could this be the year when fashion and fashion accessories are back in demand? Shoppers had other priorities last year, not least of which was to get all their tech gadgets up to speed for work-form-home routines.
A new poll on UAE consumers’ immediate shopping choices – done by Kearney, the consultancy – suggests shoppers may finally ready to get updated on their fashion needs. Whether it’s office or evening wear, they are in the mood.
It's not all Dubai and DSS either - Abu Dhabi's retail calendar is packing in a heavy summer shopping schedule. extending up to 80 per cent offers across its major destinations for a bit of leisure and entertainment.
If it's not shopping, there is always the fun that is beckoning a visitor at Sharjah's all-new Al Zahia City Centre. So, if a resident of the UAE prefers to sit tight rather than travel this summer, he or she will not wanting on the leisure options.
Sure, UAE consumers have made changes to their shopping habits and choices in these months. According to the Kearney poll, 73% have admitted they had to adapt to the unfolding ‘new normal’. A higher portion of women reported a change in their habits (81%) than men (67%). Those between 30-45 years went through extreme change (80%) followed by those under 30 years of age (73%).
The high rate of vaccinations and the hands-on management of public safety are the standout features of UAE's response to the pandemic. This is driving consumer confidence in visiting public places, plus the investments malls and retailers are making on contactless in-store experience, alternative shopping options such as Click & Collect, and curb-side pick-ups too have played their part, according to Kearney.
Putting on a fine show - These days discounts and offers work to a point. But deliver on the optimum customer experience, and they will definitely come back for more.
