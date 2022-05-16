US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Kamala Harris led a delegation to the UAE to pay respects to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser, greeted Harris on the tarmac.
The delegation also included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns and climate envoy John Kerry, among others.
An array of presidents, prime ministers and princes descended on Abu Dhabi over the weekend to honour the late Sheikh Khalifa and congratulate the new President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were the first European leaders to jet to the UAE capital.
Britain's Prince William came Monday to pay tribute to the late ruler, marking his second visit to the emirate so far this year.