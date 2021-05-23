Lana Zaki Nusseibeh Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE has welcomed the ceasefire between Palestine and Israel and expressed the hope its continuation will contribute to restoring calm and rebuilding trust between all parties.

“The UAE expresses its condolences to the families of all victims. The increasing number of victims among innocent civilians demonstrate the urgent need to intensify international efforts to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause according to the UN security Council and General Assembly,” said Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Nusseibah thanked UN Secretary General António Guterres for his call for an immediate ceasefire during the General Assembly’s meeting on the Situation in the Middle East and Palestine. During the meeting, Guterres said: “The fighting must stop immediately. I appeal to all parties to cease hostilities, now and I reiterate my call on all sides for an immediate ceasefire.”

“The events remind us of the urgent need for a diplomatic dialogue aimed at finding a long-term solution to end the conflict,” Nusseibah said.

She expressed deep concern over the Israeli practices committed against the Palestinian people at the Al Aqsa Mosque and in the Occupied East Jerusalem, as well as the forced displacement of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, resulting in civilian casualties, including women and children. These practices have been committed since the beginning of May in violation of the international law.

Nusseibah underlined the importance of Israel’s compliance with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law as well as all relevant United Nations resolutions.

She also stressed that Israel should protect Palestinian civilians, halt settlement construction and stop demolishing Palestinian property in the occupied Palestinian territories. Israel has to stop the forced displacement of Palestinian citizens.

The UAE ambassador also highlighted the fundamental importance of preserving the historical identity of the Occupied East Jerusalem in compliance with relevant UN resolutions. She also emphasised the right of the Palestinian people to practice religious rituals and the importance of respecting Jordan’s role as a guardian of the holy sites in Jerusalem under international law and the historical status quo.