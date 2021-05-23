1 of 12
A Colombian albino peacock opens his plumage at the Botanic Garden in Bogota. Although rare in nature, albino animals have been spotted everywhere from the skies to the seas. These unique creatures have partial or complete loss of pigmentation, hence their pale skin tone compared to other members of their species.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 12
A rare albino wallaby joey is seen inside an enclosure at a zoo in Kazan, Russia May 21, 2021. The newborn wallaby called Alisa is inquisitive and calm, according to zookeepers.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 12
A rare albino dolphin swims with a companion off the South Australian coast.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 12
A rare white albino alligator named "White Diamond" is seen at the 'Serengeti' Safari park in the northern German village of Hodenhagen.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 12
A newborn albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 12
A rare albino southern right whale calf surfaces off the coast of the Valdez Peninsula in Argentina's Patagonia region September 13, 2010.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 12
A juvenile albino penguin is presented to the public for the first time at the Gdansk Zoo in Gdansk, Poland, March 22, 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 12
White albino Japanese rat snakes are seen in Iwakuni, southwestern Japan.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 12
An albino zebra walks in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 12
An albino baby turtle swims with green sea babies turtle in a pond at Khram island, Thailand.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 12
A rare albino axolotl, a type of salamander that uniquely spends its whole life in its larval form, crawls inside an aquarium at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 12
Albino gorilla 'Copito de Nieve' (Snow Flake), the only one known in the world, sits inside his cage in Barcelona zoo.
Image Credit: Reuters