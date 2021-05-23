1 of 9
Tiger Shroff’s fitness levels cannot be denied. The actor has come a long way from his launch vehicle ‘Heropanti’, which released on May 23, seven years ago. The film gave an industry foothold to him and Kriti Sanon, both of whom now have respectively carved their careers in Bollywood.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/tigerjackieshroff
‘Heropanti’, which released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Sabbir Khan directed the movie.
Image Credit: Supplied
Over the years, Shroff has become the go-to action star on the block with his ripped muscles and a dancing prowess that has seen him match steps with Hrithik Roshan in 2019’s ‘War’.
Image Credit: YRF
In a special message on Instagram, Shroff, who was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’ last year, paid gratitude to his fans. “Eternally grateful for all your love support and acceptance just wanted to put together and share some of my fav action clips through my journey as an action hero. Special thanks to my #tigerian army, as long as my legs don’t give out on me hope i can continue to entertain you. Lots of love always,” he wrote, while posting a clip of his biggest action moments.
Image Credit:
Shroff has emerged as the proverbial man of steel, with movies such as the ‘Baaghi’ franchise showing him dodge bullets, defy gravity and leap through the air with the ease of someone who’s had years to master their martial arts training.
Image Credit: Youtube Screengrab
Shroff, who’s flexed his muscles on numerous occasions, be it ‘Heropanti’ or ‘The Flying Jatt’ has stated in the past that he’s worked the hardest on the last instalment of the action franchise ‘Baaghi 3’.
Image Credit: Youtube Screngrab
However, things are sure to change when he emerges as the Indian Rambo. The Bollywood remake of ‘Rambo’ was announced amidst much fanfare at Cannes 2017, with Tiger Shroff greenlit to slip on Sylvester Stallone’s bandana in the action thriller.
Image Credit:
Shroff, meanwhile, is reuniting with his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Sanon for Vikas Bahl’s action-thriller ‘Ganapath’.
Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf News
He is also set to return with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan in ‘Heropanti 2’, which also stars Tara Sutaria (right).
Image Credit: IANS