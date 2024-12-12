SAUDI
Image Credit: FIFA

The 2034 FIFA World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia for the first time, marking a historic moment for both the country and the Middle East. The tournament will feature 48 teams, expanding from the previous 32-team format, and Saudi Arabia will automatically qualify as the host nation. The host cities will include 15 stadiums across five cities, with a strong concentration in Riyadh and Jeddah. Here are the 15 stadium designs for the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

NEOM STADIUM at THE LINE-1733998836508
NEOM Stadium at The Line,  nestled within Saudi Arabia's futuristic city of The Line, is set to become one of the most iconic sports venues globally. Positioned over 350 meters above the ground, the stadium will offer stunning scenic vistas, with a roof seamlessly integrated into the city's design. With a capacity of over 45,000, it will utilize cutting-edge technology, including e-ticket gates and 4K Ultra HD broadcasting, enhancing the experience for players, spectators, and broadcasters alike. NEOM Stadium will be powered entirely by renewable energy from wind and solar sources. It will be part of a sustainable sports-focused community featuring electric transportation and promoting walkability. This state-of-the-art venue will host both men's and women's professional football clubs, serving as a hub for sports, fans, and significant events while contributing to the vibrant ecosystem of The Line. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
King Salman International Stadium-1733998841057
The King Salman International Stadium, set to be the largest in Saudi Arabia, will have a seating capacity of 92,000, making it the ideal venue for the opening and final matches of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Designed by Populous, the stadium will seamlessly integrate with its natural surroundings, incorporating the local topography into its roof design to provide shade and ventilation tailored to the desert climate. Located just minutes northeast of Riyadh, near the airport, the stadium will offer easy access for both local and international visitors. As the national stadium, it will host major sporting events, concerts, and national celebrations, symbolising Saudi Arabia's growing prominence in global sports. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
Qiddiya Coast Stadium1-1733998843356
Qiddiya Coast Stadium: Designed by Populous, the Qiddiya Coast Stadium will be a visually striking venue, with a capacity of over 45,000. Its design symbolizes the dynamic relationship between people, water, energy, and matter, featuring undulating forms and a vibrant colour palette inspired by the ripple effect of a "Mexican wave." Located on the northern shore of Jeddah along the Red Sea, the stadium will be at the heart of the Qiddiya Coast Development, surrounded by other sports facilities, hotels, and communal spaces within a 1km radius. Following the 2034 World Cup, the stadium will transform into a multi-purpose entertainment venue. By removing the upper tier, its capacity will be reduced to 25,000. It will feature flexible features such as curtains and partitions, allowing it to host a wide range of events, including esports, exhibitions, concerts, conferences, and major sports tournaments. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
King Fahad Sports City Stadium-1733998838525
The King Fahad Sports City Stadium stands out for its unique fabric roof, inspired by traditional tents, and its elegant podium design. With a seating capacity of over 58,000, it is the home of the Saudi Arabian national football team. It hosts Saudi Professional League (SPL) games, attracting an average of 23,000 attendees at significant events. The stadium has also been a venue for international tournaments, concerts, and motorsports, and is set to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027. Populous has unveiled plans to refurbish the stadium, expanding its capacity to over 70,000 and transforming it into a central hub of football activity. The stadium will offer easy access to green spaces and natural surroundings, located near key attractions such as Wadi As-Sulai and the planned Sports Boulevard. After the 2034 World Cup, it will continue to function as a multi-purpose venue, hosting not just football matches but also concerts, festivals, and other major events. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN STADIUM in riyadh-1733998835035
The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, designed by Populous, will be a state-of-the-art facility with a seating capacity of over 46,000. Its unique three-sided bowl design offers breathtaking views of the Tuwaiq cliffs, while iridescent glass, LED screens, solar panels, and perforated metal enhance its futuristic appearance. The stadium is 35 km southwest of Riyadh and is part of the expansive Qiddiya development. It will feature a wide range of sports facilities, luxury accommodations, and 58 attractions, positioning it as a central sports hub for the city. The stadium will be accessible via an extensive public transportation network, including buses and rail systems, ensuring easy access from Riyadh and the surrounding Qiddiya area. After the 2034 World Cup, it will serve as a versatile entertainment venue, hosting football matches, sports events, concerts, esports competitions, and more with its retractable pitch. Additionally, the venue will house an Olympic Museum to honour Saudi Arabia's Olympic and Paralympic achievements. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
KING KHALID UNIVERSITY STADIUM in abha-1733998831561
The King Khalid University Stadium, currently hosting events with an average attendance of 22,000, will undergo significant expansion in preparation for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. The stadium will temporarily increase its capacity to over 45,000 seats, with Populous' refurbishment plans modernizing the infrastructure while preserving its historical value. Enhancements will include a new permanent west stand and upgraded technology, while the surrounding area will be improved to accommodate higher foot traffic, creating a vibrant and efficient environment. Located southeast of Abha City on the university campus, the stadium is near the Dalaghan Park nature reserve and additional sports facilities, such as a sports hall, swimming pool, and basketball courts. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
New Murabba Stadium-1733998833418
The New Murabba Stadium, with a seating capacity of over 45,000, draws inspiration from the textured layers of the native acacia tree's bark. It will feature the latest technology to enhance the fan experience, including digital signage that creates customizable and immersive zones. Located in northwest Riyadh, the stadium will be easily accessible and community-oriented, with illuminated fractures serving as entry points that lead to shaded ground-level areas. The stadium's roof will provide sheltered spaces for gatherings and circulation, while the surrounding shaded areas will offer outdoor seating and dining options. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
ROSHN STADIUM in riyadh-1733998828520
The ROSHN Stadium, located in southwest Riyadh, will have a capacity of over 45,000 and is designed with a saddle-shaped seating bowl and varying stand heights to ensure comfort, shade, and cross-ventilation. Its parabolic shape will enhance acoustics, creating an immersive experience for spectators. The stadium will stand out by integrating seamlessly into its urban surroundings, encouraging community exploration. A central plaza, surrounded by a lattice-like 'crystalline' structure, will light up the night sky, adding to the venue's striking design. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
King Abdullah Sports City Stadium-1733998829947
The King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest stadium, seats over 57,000 spectators and is home to the Al Ittihad and Al Ahli football clubs. With major events drawing an average attendance of 46,000, it has also hosted significant tournaments such as the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 (with an average attendance of 50,000). It will be the venue for the AFC Asian Cup in 2027. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
ARAMCO STADIUM in al khobar-1733998822336
The Aramco Stadium, designed by Foster + Partners, will feature a striking whirlpool-inspired design and have a capacity of over 45,000. Situated on the Arabian Gulf’s shore, its overlapping sail shapes and wave motifs reflect the local Dawwama phenomenon, seamlessly blending with the coastal environment. The stadium in northern Al Khobar near the Corniche will be easily accessible via public transport, bike paths, and pedestrian walkways. The stadium, which will host both the 2034 FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup 2027, will serve as a hub for football, community events, and commerce. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
South Riyadh Stadium-1733998826870
The South Riyadh Stadium, designed by Populous, will feature a striking facade that blends modern design elements with the region's traditional architectural style and materials. With a capacity of over 45,000, the stadium is committed to sustainability, incorporating native, drought-resistant plants, rainwater harvesting systems, and integrated solar panels to generate renewable energy.Located in southwest Riyadh, near Wadi Namar and the future Green Riyadh Project, the stadium will be surrounded by open spaces, marketplaces, and green areas. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY STADIUM in jeddah-1733998825119
The King Abdullah Economic City Stadium, located north of Jeddah on the Red Sea Coast, will feature over 45,000 seats. Its design, inspired by the local coral reefs, emphasizes versatility and organic aesthetics, blending seamlessly with the coastal landscape. As part of a larger development focused on economic growth, environmental sustainability, and community integration, the area will include three hotels, mixed-use spaces, and a sports clinic. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
PRINCE FAISAL-1733998817708
The Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium, designed by Populous, will be a modern multi-purpose venue with a capacity of over 45,000. Inspired by Salmani architecture's 'culturally contextualized modernism', the stadium will feature locally sourced materials and energy-efficient systems, including extensive solar panels on the roof. It will be part of a broader park site master plan, offering mixed-use green spaces and serving as a central hub for community sports.Located in Riyadh near two metro lines and a bus network, the stadium will have excellent transport connectivity. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
JEDDAH CENTRAL DEVELOPMENT STADIUM-1733998820799
The Jeddah Central Development (JCD) Stadium, designed by GMP Architecten, will be located in the coastal Al Andalus area of southwest Jeddah, with a seating capacity of over 45,000. The stadium's design seamlessly blends traditional Al Balad architecture with modern technology, featuring three tiers, a fully covered bowl with a semi-translucent roof, a retractable inner roof, and a 360° LED screen. The stadium will be the centrepiece of the Sports Park District within the Jeddah Central Development, linking to four surrounding 'villages' dedicated to fans, leisure, retail, and educational/medical facilities. Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid
KING SAUD UNIVERSITY STADIUM in riyadh-1733998819203
The King Saud University Stadium, located on the university’s campus west of Riyadh, currently serves as the home ground for Al Nassr football club. With a capacity of 27,000, it has hosted major events, including SPL games, the Spanish Super Cup, and AFC Champions League matches, with an average attendance of around 17,000 in recent years. Set to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the stadium will be temporarily expanded to 46,000 seats for the 2034 FIFA World Cup Image Credit: Courtesy of Fifa / Saudi Arabia 2024 bid