Dubai: The UAE has voiced its deep concern over violent acts in occupied East Jerusalem carried out by extremist wing-wing groups that left several injuries among civilians.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reaffirmed its total rejection of all forms of violence and hatred that contradict humanitarian values and principles.
The ministry called on Israeli authorities to take responsibility for reducing escalation and halting all attacks and practices that lead to a state of tension.
It also highlighted the need to preserve the historical identity of the occupied Jerusalem, ensure calm and show maximum self-restraint to avert the region from sliding into new levels of instability that threaten peace.