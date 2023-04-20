Abu Dhabi: The UAE, in collaboration with Egypt, has successfully mediated the safe return of Egyptian soldiers, who were captured by the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan. The soldiers have been handed over to the Embassy of Egypt in Khartoum, Sudan.
The UAE and Egypt expressed their appreciation to the International Red Cross for its assistance in ensuring the soldiers’ safety.
In a joint statement, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries said that this achievement is part of their ongoing efforts to promote calm through continuous communication with Sudanese parties, ensuring restraint, de-escalation, and a return to the political track.
The two ministries reaffirmed their commitment to cease hostilities, protect civilians and civilian facilities, and emphasised the urgency of intensifying efforts to resume political dialogue. They highlighted the need to resolve differences and advance the transitional phase, ultimately achieving political and security stability in Sudan.