Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Tuesday attended a talk on the vital role Middle Eastern cities have played throughout history in advancing human progress.

The event held at the Za’abeel Majlis was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The talk was delivered by Dr Roy Casagranda, Professor of Government at Austin Community College (ACC) in the USA, known for being an expert on the Middle East. Also attended by ministers and other dignitaries, the talk was focused on the role that Middle Eastern cities have played throughout history in the evolution of civilisation, advancement of innovation and the growth of commerce, especially as vital nodes in global trading routes.

Dr Casagranda noted that while the influence of cities in the region in shaping the world’s evolution has waned over the last three centuries, Dubai has recently emerged as a new hub for growth, generating innovation and ideas that are playing a key role in shaping the world’s future.

Dr Casagranda highlighted the key factors for Middle Eastern cities to regain their roles in driving human development including education, innovation, and nurturing talent. He stressed the significance of creative problem-solving and the government’s role in creating a supportive environment for social progress. Dubai was presented as a prime example of these principles in action, reflecting its commitment to generating new ideas through collaborative efforts between government, private sector and the community.

‘Day for Dubai’

Sheikh Hamdan also met with a group of volunteers participating in ‘Day for Dubai’, an initiative that invites the people of Dubai to give one day of their year back to help those in need.