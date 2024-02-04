Dubai: Five more neighbourhood councils were approved for Dubai on Sunday, raising the total to 18 councils.
The approval came from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan posted: “As part of our efforts to enhance community engagement in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, we have approved the formation of five more neighbourhood councils, raising the total to 18 councils spread across diverse areas."
He added: "Neighbourhood councils hosted more than 1,400 community events between 2021 and 2023, fostering a strong sense of unity among citizens. We’re committed to empowering these councils to become vital social hubs in Dubai that serve the community and help enhance the quality of life of people in the emirate.”