Dubai: They say when it comes to real estate it is all down to location, location, location. But at Mudon on Al Qudra road, there is an added element and it is all about space, space, space.

Residents living in the community also say one of the main attractions of living in Mudon is the large spaces and well-designed layouts that come with the developments’ town houses and villas.

Palestinian expat Ziad Fraiwat, who once lived in another community, decided to move to Mudon for its competitive pricing in respect to the space in offer. “The town houses are very spacious. There is absolutely no wasted space at all. That is one of the reasons why the take up on these properties is so high.”

Fadi Haddad, Lebanese expat residing in Mudon, Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

According to Fraiwat, the residential community was launched in October 2013 with handovers happening from 2016 onwards. Fraiwat moved to the property in 2017. “I lived in another community. But when this property was launched, I found the pricing of the property reasonable in comparison to others especially considering the size in offer.”

Fraiwat said through the years he and his family have been very comfortable living in the community what with the facilities in and around the area. ”More people have come and lived around here. Beside more facilities in the area have come up. There is a school, shopping centre all within the community.”

Ziad Fraiwat, Palestinian expat residing in Mudon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Lebanese expat, Fadi Haddad who lives in the Al Naseem cluster of Mudon and who is the member of the owner’s association said the development has grown in the last four years since he bought a villa there.

Haddad said the Al Naseem and Salam town houses are in high demand for its spacious town houses. The four bedroom town houses come in a size of 3,808 square feet built up.”

The Arabella homes are smaller town houses of three and four bedrooms. The Rahat villas on the other hand has four and five bedroom villas.”

About Mudon

Mudon comprises approximately 2,500 villas all of which are occupied. “We have a mix of owners and tenants. With the launch of Mudon Al Ranim we will have more occupants in the community.”

There are multiple sub-communities in Mudon — Rahat, Naseem, Arabella and Al Salam. Beside town houses, the community has apartment blocks called Mudon Views. It is an enclave of five low-rise blocks. “It is the only apartment complex in the area offering a range of one, two, three-bedroom apartments and duplexes.

He said another attractive element of the community is a fact that there are several schools in the vicinity. “The Blossom Nursery is located inside the community centre. Jebel Ali School is technically in Damac Hills, but there is an entrance directly into the school from Mudon. There are other schools around the area which are in proximity to Mudon. That is why we say Mudon is a perfect community for families to live in.”

Central Park a key attraction

The main attraction of the development is the Central Park which includes a large play area for children, basketball and tennis courts, zip line and more.

Zac Thomas and Bency John, Indian expat residing in Mudon, Dubai. 11th August 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Indian expat couple Zac Thomas and his wife Bency John were one of the first people to move to the community.

“We bought this property somewhere in the beginning of 2014. We purchased it from the secondary market for Dh3.4 million. The community centre was not open yet.”

“Now we cannot think of moving from here. This is our home. The community also has grown so much. Before it was like living in the middle of the desert. But today Mudon is the central part of Dubailand area.”

His wife Bency could not agree more. “The location of the development is good. We have a very friendly neighbourhood as well. But what I like most about the villas here are their construction. Our villa for example is so well planned. So much light falls into the hall. I just feel this is a great community to live in.”

Facilities inside Mudon

A community centre

Clinic inside the community centre

Schools in and around Mudon

Buses F29 and F30 pass near Mudon Community Centre