Dubai: The Community Relations Department of Dubai Police, under the General Department of Community Happiness, has introduced the ‘Neighbourhood Cop’ programme.
This initiativ involves 13 students in hands-on fieldwork at different police stations, in order to enhance their awareness and cultivate a security-oriented mindset regarding the services provided by the police to the public.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, the Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, emphasised that this initiative, launched as per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, aims to unify and strengthen collaborative efforts to enhance student awareness.
He stated that the initiative also aims to demonstrate the services and responsibilities carried out by law enforcement officers to promote community safety and security.
“It strives to cultivate a sense of security among students through meaningful programmes, initiatives, and purposeful courses that support the collective endeavours of the general departments and police stations, as well as seeks to achieve seamless integration within the police and security framework,” Al Mansouri continued.
Interactive approach
Meanwhile, Captain Ahmed Al Bahar, Director of the Community Relations Department, explained that this interactive initiative, involving student fieldwork, was implemented in collaboration with the Hemaya International Centre at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, suburban police stations, and the ‘School Security’ initiative.
He stated that this initiative continues the ongoing efforts by the Hemaya International Centre to provide training and education to students. during their summer and winter breaks, ensuring that their learning is practically and effectively applied.
He further highlighted that the 13 students have already commenced their police duties as part of the ‘Neighbourhood Cop’ initiative, which includes assisting and guiding individuals with their transactions and directing them to the appropriate services.
"This will take place in various locations, including Al Qusais Police Station, Al Rashidiya Police Station, Al Khawaneej Police Station, and suburban police stations such as Al Ayas Police Station, during the morning period. These students will also be performing security tasks in the evening as part of the cycling team affiliated with General Department of Organisation Protective Security & Emergency," Al Bahar concluded.