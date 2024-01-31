Dubai: A serene community away from the hustle and bustle of Dubai, that’s The Lakes — a residential community of more than 600 villas and townhouses designed in 12 styles. One of the four main developments that make up Emirates Living, The Lakes lies at the heart of what is popularly referred to as the “New Dubai”.

Nestled between two arterial roads, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, the residential area is home to seven lakes, which give it the name The Lakes. Despite the proximity to the city, the community is an oasis of calm.

Despite the proximity to the city, The Lakes Dubai community is an oasis of calm. Image Credit: Clint Egbert

Livable, lovable

That makes The Lakes a sought-after place, especially for professionals and their families. Landscaped greenery, scenic walkways, parks, children’s play areas, pools and water features make it a livable and lovable community.

Little wonder, it has been attracting long-term tenants.

Italian expat Claudia Fiore has lived in a waterfront villa with her husband Antonio and daughters Fabiana and Anita for 10 years. She loves the great views. “Our backyard fronts a lake, which looks pretty at night with the lights from the surrounding villas,” Fiore said.

Location

She finds the proximity to key locations of Dubai comforting. “It is close to beaches, malls and tourist spots. Dubai Marina, Dubai Internet City, Knowledge Village and Dubai Media City are not too far away either. Dining out too is very convenient.”

Claudia Fiore at her home in The Lakes Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

A drive into the community will take you through the date palm-fringed streets. Stroll through the development, which traverses a circular path of 3km, and you will come across cobbled pathways and several parks with ample shade for residents and their pets.

Riad Gohar, co-founder of Black Oak Real Estate, said people love to stay in the community. “When it [a property] does come up [for sale], it is lapped up for leasing or ownership,” he said, adding that 70 per cent of the occupants in the community are currently homeowners. “People don’t want to move out as often as in other communities in Dubai.”

Riad Gohar, a resident of the Lakes, Dubai.

Lakes, pools, parks

In Addition to the seven lakes, the community has 11 basketball courts, an outdoor gym, several nurseries, and more. “Emirates Golf Club and Montgomery Golf Club are also close by,” Gohar added.

The facilities attracted Deepak Ahuja and his wife Pooja to The Lakes. Residents since 2009, they love the community with its pools and parks.

“We have enjoyed the facilities. Our children [twins Bhoovi and Bhuvan] go to school nearby; they have friends in the community.”

Neighbourhood

So is the case with Polish expat Olimpia Siwik and her family, who have lived in The Lakes for years.

Polish expat Olimpia Siwik and her family.

“It is a very friendly neighbourhood. My children, Adam and Serena, were born and raised in our villa. They have friends in the area and have grown with them. We have been living here for the last 15 years.”

The Lakes, a rental property until 2005, was turned into a freehold in 2006-2007. Indian expats Rosh D’costa and his wife Reema Chandhok bought a villa in Al Ghadeer sector in 2022. They renovated it extensively and live with their daughter Mia.

Indian expats Rosh D’costa and his wife Reema Chandhok and their daughter Mia.