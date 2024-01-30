Dubai: Dh530 million has been allocated for building a new school in Al Khawaneej and the expansion of a school in Al Barsha under the ‘Dubai Schools’ project.

The approval of the amount came from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The expansion will contribute to adding over 6,400 seats, 295 classrooms and 123 laboratories and specialised classrooms. It will also raise the total number of seats offered by Dubai Schools to 15,000 by 2033.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, we are committed to establishing an innovative education system in Dubai that is capable of nurturing and empowering capable future leaders. Our ongoing commitment to creating a world-leading education system in Dubai aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, under the theme ‘Family: The Foundation of the Nation’.”

He added: “By fostering a culture of educational excellence, we aim to equip our youth with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly changing environment. The new initiative to expand the Dubai Schools project will contribute to ensuring that the emirate’s school offerings meet and even exceed global benchmarks of educational excellence.”

The expansion of Dubai Schools aligns with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to enhance the quality of education in Dubai and position it among the world’s top 10 cities. The project aims to build a world-class education system in the emirate, with a focus on increasing the number of schools and seats available, investing in new technologies and facilities and promoting innovation and creativity in the classroom.

Launched in March 2021 by Sheikh Hamdan, the Dubai Schools project seeks to provide an innovative school model that offers high-quality education at an affordable cost. The project also creates a new Emirati schooling system that provides a high standard of education rooted in national values.

The Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha schools are direct outcomes of the Dubai Schools project. In its inaugural academic year, the project welcomed 1,205 students, then increased its capacities to 1,965 students by the second year. By the academic year 2023/2024, the number of enrolled students reached 2,580. The schools have a diverse student body, with representation from 38 different nationalities.

New school

The new school in Al Khawaneej, spanning 446,720 square feet, is designed to accommodate 4,028 students ranging from kindergarten to grade 12. The state-of-the-art institution is being built in accordance with international standards, offering 149 classrooms and 71 laboratories and specialised classrooms equipped with cutting-edge technologies. The school will feature an array of amenities, encompassing three indoor pools, including a semi-Olympic pool, indoor sports halls, dedicated sports hall for early years, a football pitch adhering to international standards and five outdoor courts. Furthermore, it will house an expansive 11,800 square foot library, enhancing the overall learning environment.

Expanding school

The expansion of the Al Barsha branch will enhance its capacity by adding 2,408 seats through 98 new classrooms, resulting in a total capacity of 3,520 students upon completion. The project will feature two indoor pools, including a semi-Olympic pool, along with a football pitch designed in accordance with international standards. Additionally, the expansion will encompass two sports halls, seven versatile outdoor courts, a library spanning 6,800 square feet and 52 laboratories and specialised classrooms.

Halfway milestone

The Knowledge Fund Establishment and Dubai Municipality announced that the projects have achieved a 50 per cent completion milestone, with both expected to be ready for the academic year 2024/2025.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Dubai Schools project is a testament to our leadership’s commitment to making strategic investments for future generations. Our aim is to establish an integrated, sustainable educational system that provides students with comprehensive education, as well as the necessary skills and abilities to succeed in the promising future of Dubai.”

He added: “To maintain the city’s rapid growth, along with the highest standards in sustainable urban planning, Dubai Municipality is actively engaged in embarking on initiatives to enhance the city’s educational infrastructure. This endeavour is therefore part of the Municipality’s broader mission to realise Dubai’s vision of enriching the lives of its residents and fostering a dynamic community.”

Ahmad Abdul Kareem Julfar, Chairman of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: “These projects target a comprehensive set of goals, including making high-quality education available to all segments of society in Dubai. The projects are designed to have a long-term impact on Dubai’s education environment by aligning the existing Dubai Schools project with the evolving education sector. They will help build a knowledge-focused emirate that enables citizens and residents to achieve their aspirations. There are plans for the future to launch further expansion projects in line with Dubai’s sustainable development strategy.”

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: “Not only do these vital projects aim to elevate the quality of education across the emirate, but they are also designed to make it more accessible. By providing advanced educational platforms aligned with the leadership’s vision for the future, these projects represent an investment in human capital.”