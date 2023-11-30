Dubai: Eighty-three per cent of students now attend Indian-curriculum schools rated Good or better, compared to 73 per cent during the 2022-23 academic year, according to results released by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Improved ratings

This equates to 15,000 students. A total of 32 Indian-curriculum schools with 94,499 students enrolled were inspected this year.

Four schools improved from Acceptable to Good. No schools declined in their ratings.

One school was rated Outstanding, 10 were rated Very Good, 14 Good and seven acceptable.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai.

Commenting on the results, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA said: “Dubai has ambitious targets for the growth of its economy and population and high-quality education will be central to achieving these targets. Our vision is to transform Dubai into a global destination for education and this starts with every school and every classroom.

"We are grateful to Dubai’s Indian-curriculum schools for their support and for being part of a school community that reflects the innovation and excellence that exemplifies Dubai,” Al Karam added.

Well-being

Wellbeing was introduced as a key focus area during inspections last year. Twenty-nine (91 per cent) Indian-curriculum schools provide Good or better wellbeing provision.

Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau

Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau said: “As Dubai’s private schools sector has grown, so has the access to high quality education for families. This is indicated by the 83 per cent of students in Indian curriculum schools rated Good or better this year, compared to 45 per cent when inspections first started in 2009-10. We remain focused on increasing the proportion of students receiving Good and better education each year.

“The inspection reports are being published before the end of the second term for Indian curriculum schools to offer parents better and more timely access to the information they need to decide on the best school for their children.”

Two schools offering the Pakistani curriculum were rated Acceptable.

Individual parent summary reports and full inspection reports are now available on the KHDA website and mobile app.

Key findings:

32 Indian curriculum schools inspected

83% of students attend Indian schools rated Good or better

78% of Indian curriculum schools are rated Good or better

91% of schools offer wellbeing provision rated Good or better

Four schools improved in inspection ratings

94,499 students enrolled in Indian curriculum schools that were inspected