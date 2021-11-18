Ras Al Khaimah: UAE Ministry of Interior and Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have joined hands to prepare for the ministry’s Golden Jubilee March to mark the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Union.
The practice march is being held at Marjan Island from 4pm to 6pm today.
In order to facilitate movements of military personnel and equipment during the march, all major roads leading to Marjan Island are closed.
RAK Police have advised the public to seek alternative routes, refrain from taking any still photographs or making any video recordings of the march and to steer clear of the march route.