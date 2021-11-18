Dubai: A group of 20 Dubai policewomen completed a special training course of counter-ambush and raids.
The 20 policewomen from the Airport Security Department at Dubai Police were complimented by Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, for completing the training course at Al Rawaya training field.
He congratulated the graduates on their achievement, and pointed out that Dubai Police is keen on developing the capabilities of security cadres through special training courses.
The two-month course featured security and disciplinary lectures and field training, including dealing with suspicious objects, raids, tactical shooting, landings, dismantling and assembling weapons.
The course also included fitness training and awareness lectures to raise participants’ rapid intervention and emergency response capabilities to secure the civil aviation sector.