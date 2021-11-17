Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Sultanate of Oman, its leadership and people on their country’s 51st National Day.
Sheikh Mohammed took to his Twitter account to extend his greetings on Oman’s National Day.
“We congratulate Oman, its leadership and people on their country’s 51st National Day. I congratulate my brother, Sultan Haitham bin Tareq, may Allah bless him, on the blessed march of renaissance and new glorious prosperity experienced by Oman,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“May Allah bless Oman and its people with sustainable glory, pride and prosperity. We wish Oman a happy national day, continued security and stability,” the Vice President added.