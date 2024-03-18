Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the new structure for the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the establishment of a coordinating council for the labour market in the UAE.

The decisions were announced during Monday’s Cabinet meeting, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Emirati citizens aged 21 and above are now eligible to extend the validity of their passports for 10 years as per new amendments to the executive regulations of the Federal Law on Nationality and Passport.

UAE top in attracting talent

“Today, I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where we reviewed the most important developments in the UAE’s labour market. The UAE ranked first globally in the lack of labour disputes according to the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, and first globally in its ability to attract talent according to the Talent Attractiveness Index and third globally in digital skills,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared at his X account.

“Today, we have more than 7 million employees in all sectors under the umbrella of unemployment insurance and 98.8 per cent of our workforce under the Workers’ Protection Insurance Programme,” the Vice-President said.

“Today, we have approved a new structure for the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, alongside the establishment of a coordinating council for the labour market in the UAE, aimed at bolstering market stability and enhancing competitiveness,” Sheikh Mohammed remarked. “Recognising the workforce as the true engine of our economy, we prioritise their affairs and ensure protection of their rights, laying the solid foundations for our national economic growth.”

‘Dh300 billion project’

The meeting reviewed the results of the ‘Dh300 billion project’, which was launched in 2021 with an aim to increase the contribution of the industrial sector’s annual GDP to Dh300 billion by 2031.

The contribution to the country’s GDP has now reached Dh197 billion, a notable increase from Dh132 billion. “We are on the right path to achieve our goal. Since the launch of the National Content Programme, which aims to integrate the national product into our industrial output, national spending has risen to Dh67 billion in 2023,” Sheikh Mohammed emphasized.

“The development of the industrial sector remains a significant national economic priority, and we are diligently monitoring this initiative by providing numerous incentives for sectoral growth,” he added.

Biofuels policy

The national policy for the circulation and manufacture of biofuels in the country has also been approved during the meeting. The policy aims to support the UAE’s approaches towards providing clean, sustainable and low-carbon energy sources.

Passport validity