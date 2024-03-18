Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved a significant enhancement, extending the validity of the Emirati passport from five to 10 years for citizens aged 21 and above.
The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, on Monday.
The new rule marks a pivotal moment in streamlining passport services and catering to the evolving needs of citizens.
The extension of passport validity aligns with newly amended executive regulations of the Federal Law on Nationality and Passport. These amendments not only extend the passport validity but also introduce additional facilities and comprehensive digital services aimed at enhancing the overall passport experience for Emirati citizens.
This move reflects the government's commitment to modernizing and optimizing administrative processes while prioritizing citizen convenience and satisfaction.