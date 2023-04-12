Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed took to his twitter account to praise the great qualities of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid rich tributes to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of 17 years of his great achievements since he took office as Prime Minister.
“Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is an exceptional leader and an inspirational national leader. Over the past 17 years, he led the government towards excellence and creativity and made the UAE a global model for the quality of government work,” the President tweeted.
“My brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, my support: The UAE government is exceptional under your leadership, and we are confident that the march of success and achievements will continue with your efforts,” the President added.
Sheikh Mohammed has affirmed that the past 17 years have witnessed many changes and achievements to strengthen the national economy and developing advanced services.
Sheikh Mohammed, who took charge of the Cabinet and the Federal Government in 2006, said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will continue its steadfast developmental journey to improve people’s life further.