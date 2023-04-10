Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today paid tributes to the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “As we mark #ZayedHumanitarianDay we continue to be guided by the values the late Sheikh Zayed, who cared deeply about all people and their dignity. His generosity and compassion touched lives around the world and continues to inspire the UAE’s humanitarian work today.”
The occasion is marked every year on the 19th of Ramadan, the day when Sheikh Zayed had passed away in 2004. This year, the date of Ramadan 19 corresponds to April 10.