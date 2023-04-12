Dubai: The UAE Cabinet on Wednesday marked 17 years since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, became the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Mohammed outlined 17 years of achievements since he took office as Prime Minister, in a series of tweets.

During his 17 years in the Prime Minister’s office, Sheikh Mohammed issued more than 10,000 resolutions through 440 Cabinet meetings, as well as 4,200 rules in the social, economic and service sectors.

“Today, with the support of my brother, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and inspired by the spirit of the Union and the young UAE, our march continues,” the Vice President tweeted.

“We will remain committed to our pledge and promise by making every possible effort and harnessing all our resources to serve our people. First and foremost, may Allah bless,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“It has been 17 years since we took over the presidency of the Council of Ministers and the federal government. 17 years have flown by, but they have been full of work and accomplishments. During these years, we have introduced fundamental changes in the government’s performance, consolidating the economy and developing services,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

"Over the last 17 years, we moved from a traditional government to a smart one that provides over 1,500 smart services through its smart channels and platforms."

Government spending

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the steps that were taken to combat administrative and financial slack, increase the federal budget more than 140 per cent, thereby it has become the world’s most effective government in spending.

The Vice President also launched 330 government policies and initiatives to develop the economic environment in the country. He signed 600 international agreements that helped UAE’s foreign trade to jump from Dh415 billion to Dh2200 billion, while the GDP hit over Dh1.8 trillion.

The UAE ranked first in the region in FDI inflows that touched more than Dh734 billion. It is ranked the top in more than 186 global indicators and is ranked first regionally in over 430 indicators.

The UAE received the highest sovereign rating in the region and is ranked first regionally in the ease of doing business.

“Over the last 17 years, we have made several government reshuffles and ministerial amendments to allow the youth to share responsibility,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He added that the UAE government has become the most efficient and capable government to keep pace with global changes.

“In just 10 years, we were able to build an integrated space sector with investments totalling Dh36 billion. The sector includes space missions, a space agency, and Emirati-made artificial satellites,” the Vice-President added.

